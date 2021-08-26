https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2021/08/26/taliban-reacts-to-kabul-attacks-as-disaster-ripples-around-the-world-n1472980

The Taliban, now nominally in control of Afghanistan since Joe Biden abandoned Bagram Air Base and withdrew all U.S. forces from the country, is reacting to the horrific terrorist attacks just outside the Kabul airport.

Dozens have reportedly been killed, scores more injured, with at least four of the killed being U.S. Marines who were checking the documents of people trying to enter the Kabul airport, the only way out of Afghanistan, according to Fox News. Three additional Marines were reportedly wounded. The numbers will fluctuate for hours, assuming no further attacks.

The Marines who have been killed and injured would presumably be among the thousands of troops Joe Biden deployed into Afghanistan after withdrawing the 2,500 who had been stationed there prior to his withdrawal of all U.S. forces earlier in August.

Shortly after the attacks, the Taliban claimed that several of those injured were its fighters.

ISIS-K is believed to be behind the attacks and is still in the area in large numbers. But it’s possible that the attack was carried out by any number of terrorist groups including members of the Taliban itself. Al Qaeda is known to be active in Afghanistan now. ISIS-K and the Taliban are reportedly enemies.

The unfolding situation is reaching far above and beyond Afghanistan. Prior to the Taliban’s takeover, it was not believed to pose much of an aerial threat. That is no longer the case. “NOATM” means “Notice to Airmen” or air crews.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was set to travel to Israel to visit with the prime minister. That trip is canceled. Joe Biden was set to meet with governors Thursday afternoon. That meeting is also canceled.

The Taliban itself has reacted to the attacks, indicating that it had no role in them. For what that’s worth.

The Taliban’s top spokesman claimed just hours before the Kabul attacks that there’s no evidence that al Qaeda was behind the 9-11 terrorist attacks on the United States. Those attacks precipitated the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.

