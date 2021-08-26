https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/texas-for-the-win/

Abbott Issues New Order Blocking Vaccine Mandates Even if Approved by FDA

Greg Abbott issued a new executive order on Wednesday blocking any governmental entity in the state from mandating COVID vaccines. The governor said he was also adding the issue to the agenda for the ongoing second special session of the Texas Legislature because “vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature” and to “avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas.”

Abbott issued the directive Wednesday in GA-39, the latest in a series of executive orders coming from the governor’s office, which says simply, “no governmental entity can compel any individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”

