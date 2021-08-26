https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/26/thats-called-a-hit-list-report-about-what-us-officials-gave-the-taliban-is-unreal/

During a Pentagon briefing, the CENTCOM commander said that the U.S. has been coordinating with the Taliban on the ground in Kabul to help handle security and that they’ll continue to do so even in the wake of the attacks that took the lives of 12 U.S. military personnel as well as many others.

According to a Politico report, U.S. officials’ coordination with the Taliban goes a lot deeper than just security issues. This is unbelievable:

Wait, what!?

“The best way to keep Americans & Afghans safe”? Wow.

There’s shocking, and then there’s whatever this is.

To sum up the Democrat “priorities”:

Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi’s in San Francisco holding Women’s Equality Day events.

