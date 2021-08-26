https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/26/thats-called-a-hit-list-report-about-what-us-officials-gave-the-taliban-is-unreal/

During a Pentagon briefing, the CENTCOM commander said that the U.S. has been coordinating with the Taliban on the ground in Kabul to help handle security and that they’ll continue to do so even in the wake of the attacks that took the lives of 12 U.S. military personnel as well as many others.

According to a Politico report, U.S. officials’ coordination with the Taliban goes a lot deeper than just security issues. This is unbelievable:

SCOOP: U.S. officials gave the Taliban a list of names of U.S. citizens, green card holders & Afghan allies to grant entry into the outer perimeter of the city’s airport, prompting outrage behind the scenes from lawmakers and military officials. https://t.co/WHHzStyynk — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) August 26, 2021

Wait, what!?

“Basically, they just put all those Afghans on a kill list,” said one defense official, who like others spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic. “It’s just appalling and shocking and makes you feel unclean.”

W/ @AndrewDesiderio @alexbward — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) August 26, 2021

Biden officials defended the move during a classified briefing on Capitol Hill earlier this week, which turned contentious. Biden team contended this was the best way to keep Americans & Afghans safe & prevent a shooting war between Taliban fighters and US troops — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) August 26, 2021

“The best way to keep Americans & Afghans safe”? Wow.

Read this. I cannot overstate how shockingly f***ed this is, despite my diminished capacity for shock on this front. https://t.co/Kq6CwKXie9 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 26, 2021

There’s shocking, and then there’s whatever this is.

Biden competently gives Taliban a hit list of Americans and allies to not kill or maim or torture — Razor (@hale_razor) August 26, 2021

The mother of all WTFshttps://t.co/SyfL4sC9H5 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 26, 2021

I am beginning to think there is something sinister going on. This level of incompetence cannot be real. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) August 26, 2021

Whoever did this or ordered it should lose their job. If we gave the Taliban a list of people who helped us, we essentially gave them a kill list. Was this always part of your plan, @JoeBiden? #BidenIsADisgrace https://t.co/IIYrAkPsmb — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) August 26, 2021

Our incompetent and dangerous President gave a list of names identifying American citizens and our allies to the Taliban, asking terrorists to let them travel to the airport. Biden essentially created a kill list for the Taliban! Get every American out NOW – whatever it takes! https://t.co/8yaU8xoHsc — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) August 26, 2021

This is beyond insane. Holy crap. — MarcyJMiller (@MarcyJMiller) August 26, 2021

WHO THE HELL IS IN CHARGE IN THIS ADMINISTRATION!? This is not a guest list – this is a KILL LIST. @POTUS needs to take take control of this situation NOW or step aside. https://t.co/6fi3NiG3fW — John James (@JohnJamesMI) August 26, 2021

To sum up the Democrat “priorities”:

Trump had a call with the Ukrainian President — IMPEACH! Joe Biden gave terrorists a list of American citizens to kill — *crickets* https://t.co/5UAEBesbZx — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi’s in San Francisco holding Women’s Equality Day events.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

