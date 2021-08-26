http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/tCbIl2bqmIk/the-geek-in-pictures-covid-stan-edition.php
I’m working on a theory of the case that somehow the COVID fiasco and the Afghanistan fiasco are clearly linked at some metaphysical level. And why didn’t we just have the wit to threaten the Taliban with unleashing COVID on them if they didn’t cooperate? Funny how we don’t hear anything about the COVID risks of the evacuation. Are people being tested at the airport?
Bonus Biden Incompetence Chart:
And now for some COVID charts:
Okay, let’s do some climate nonsense:
And finally. . .