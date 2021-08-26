https://redstate.com/streiff/2021/08/26/the-kabul-mission-begins-to-unravel-and-we-can-expect-to-see-much-worse-n433058
About The Author
Related Posts
FAUCI GOES TO HOLLYWOOD: How Fauci Ensured His Life Legacy Was Documented While You Lost Yours
June 2, 2021
The Good News We Can Glean From the Texas 'Super-Spreader' That Wasn't, as 73K Gathered
May 23, 2021
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Full FDA Approval in Record Time After Months-Long 'Sprint'
August 23, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy