Considering the fact that multiple explosions outside the Kabul airport have left at least 40 dead — including a number of U.S. service members — and many more injured, one would think that on today of all days, it might be a good idea for the State Department to brief the press and public on what’s going on.

Evidently the State Department disagrees:

how stupid is this? I mean, at least say “Due to the ongoing emergency, no formal briefing will be held but the press office will provide information as it becomes available” or something like that. https://t.co/rPAvace72G pic.twitter.com/SC6z2LwebI — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 26, 2021

No, see, that would make too much sense.

These jackasses can’t even bother to do the bare minimum. The barest minimum.

Silence all around. It’s like they know heads will roll and the first one to speak loses. https://t.co/IoHmgIQ6F9 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 26, 2021

Heads have literally been rolling in Afghanistan. The State Department needs to grow a pair and do their damn job.

