https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/08/26/this-should-never-have-been-allowed-to-happen-donald-trump-releases-statement-on-terror-attacks-in-kabul-n1473238

Donald Trump released a statement Thursday afternoon, more than an hour and a half before Joe Biden finally addressed the public.

“Melania and I send our deepest condolences to the families of our brilliant and brave Service Members whose duty to the U.S.A. meant so much to them,” Trump said. “Our thoughts are also with the families of the innocent civilians who died today in the savage Kabul attack.”

“This tragedy should never have been allowed to happen, which makes our grief even deeper and more difficult to understand,” Trump added. “May God Bless the U.S.A.”

On Thursday, multiple terror attacks took the lives of at least 12 U.S. service members and wounded at least 15 others. Joe Biden canceled various meetings but made no public statements until Thursday evening.

Trump has been highly critical of the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. On Tuesday, he blasted Biden for evacuating our military before all American citizens were evacuated.

“How dare Biden force our Military to run off the battlefield in Afghanistan and desert what now have become many thousands of American hostages,” Trump said “We had Afghanistan and Kabul in perfect control with just 2,500 soldiers and he destroyed it when it was demanded that they flee!”

