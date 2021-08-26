https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-tweet-didnt-age-well/
Every single one of them needs to be publicly shamed. https://t.co/GJr1njsGQl
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 26, 2021
Republican natsec officials look like buffoons.
Seeing in print in the @WSJ this list of Republican national security officials endorsing Biden is really something. This is basically every GOP luminary of the last 30 years, saying “enough” to Trump. Stunning, really. pic.twitter.com/Zm6ZfFdyLP
— Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) August 21, 2020
Interesting clip from earlier today….
Yes, it just keeps getting worse…#kabulairport #blackhawk #afghanistan pic.twitter.com/pNd1Ws8BmG
— Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) August 27, 2021