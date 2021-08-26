https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/26/tone-fking-deaf-nancy-pelosi-babbling-about-womens-equality-day-as-americans-mourn-marines-killed-in-kabul-backfires-alyssa-milano-too/

Nancy Pelosi is so devastated by the loss of American life in Afghanistan today that she could barely contain her tears while talking about marines and personnel who were killed by POS terrorists in Kabul today.

JUST kidding.

She was far more concerned with pushing some horse crap about Women’s Equality Day.

Could this harpy be any more tone deaf?

Umm … Nancy?

Pretty serious horrible stuff going on in Kabul.

Just sayin’.

Seems our favorite ding-a-ling, Alyssa Milano, also was preoccupied with things that really don’t matter all tha tmuch.

Alyssa and Nancy deserve one another.

Ain’t that the truth?

***

