https://magainstitute.com/treason-the-white-house-is-obviously-setting-the-stage-for-devastating-numbers-of-dead-americans-in-afghanistan/

At one of the recent propaganda pressers from the White House, I heard Circle-Back Jen Psaki quite shockingly state the phrase “those Americans wanting to leave…” and my heart sank. Well, my heart has been sunk for over a week now, but those words especially stopped me in my tracks. She even delivered them with her trademark smirk. Nothing about the recent pressers makes any sense, reveals any truth, or gives us any comfort that anyone at the helm is even human.

The word on the ground is grim, gruesome, and grueling. Those Americans wanting to leave, Jen? We’ve seen American citizens trying to get to the airport reach the fence line and spend full days there, begging for entry, only to be turned away. Glenn Beck’s The Nazarene Fund effort exposed that over 200 female Afghani judges begged for entry at the gates who were also denied entry.

– Advertisement –

The US State Department has become judge, jury, and executioner of Americans and of America’s Afghani partners. It’s gut-wrenching.

From a former The Blaze employee who wishes to remain anonymous:

– Advertisement –

“Glenn Beck is in the Middle East today, won’t say where. He said the 200 female judges who waited at the gate for days to get into the airport, have given up and gone somewhere else.”

The State Dept is orchestrating this human tragedy. The Taliban will CERTAINLY kill them all as quickly as they are found. They are dead already, unless someone OTHER than the US Government does something. The government will not. It wants this and it needs to admit it publicly. How do we know? Because it is IMPEDING the effort that Beck’s Nazarene Fund organization is making, by refusing to process the paperwork to let these courageous women go to ANY COUNTRY THAT WILL HAVE THEM.

The female judges are not even trying to get to America. But the State Dept is STILL sentencing them to death by entrapping them in the land that will murder them.

Glenn Beck then said, “We will get them out… or DIE TRYING.”

We urge you to please DuckDuckGo the Nazarene Fund and donate to this worthy humanitarian rescue effort. Beck’s audience donated over $30 million in just a few days for this mission. He has multiple passenger jets AND helicopters, and tough men who will risk missions into Kabul and elsewhere to save people. They are putting their lives on the line to save the people that will die horribly, very soon, if not rescued from the predicament in which Biden’s puppeteers have placed them.

We are NOT our government. This is who we are. Please help if you can. And please pray for the men of the Nazarene Fund.

Here is the link to financially participate with this amazing effort:

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO THE NAZARENE FUND

It’s disgusting and disgraceful that our own administration is so heartless during this forced and preventable catastrophe. But to state during a live press conference there may be Americans who don’t wish to leave is simply laying the groundwork to say of those who die in the coming weeks that “they chose not to be rescued.” And we all know that’s a crock.

Lastly, please join us in prayer for all those involved in Afghanistan: our American brothers and sisters, those who’ve stood with us in-country, the persecuted church, the desperate women and children, and our military and volunteers working hard to rescue all of them.

– Advertisement –





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

