The Republicans that voted to impeach former President Donald Trump are facing calls from Republican Trump supporters to impeach President Joe Biden for his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan resulting in the death of U.S. service members.

Max Miller, a Republican from Ohio endorsed by Trump, is looking to unseat Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (OH). Miller is now calling for Gonzalez to “do the right thing and file articles of impeachment.”

In his tweet, he also said, “If he doesn’t I will do what he declined to go the day I am sworn into office.”

My opponent and current Congressman @RepAGonzalez should do the right thing and file articles of impeachment now. If he doesn’t I will do what he declined to do the day I am sworn into office. Semper Fi Marines https://t.co/RfVJPCSAR4 — Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) August 26, 2021

Miller said in a previous tweet:

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer all have American blood on their hands. They have betrayed, disgraced, and failed our people, our military, and our allies around the world. They must all be impeached or expelled immediately.

Gonzalez has yet to call for the resignation or impeachment of Biden.

Graham Allen, another Republican candidate, looking to unseat Republican Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC), following up on Miller’s tweet, said Rice should do the same thing and call for the impeachment of Biden.

Allen tweeted, “I call on @RepTomRice to join the fight and file articles of impeachment as well!! HE MUST DO THIS, OR I WILL DO HIS JOB FOR HIM!!!”

I call on @RepTomRice to join the fight and file articles of impeachment as well!! HE MUST DO THIS, OR I WILL DO HIS JOB FOR HIM!!! https://t.co/pI3tf81BlM — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) August 26, 2021

Rice has yet to call for the resignation or impeachment of Biden.

Gonzalez and Rice were two of the ten Republicans that previously voted to impeach Trump.

