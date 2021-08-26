https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-trump-response-us-service-members?utm_campaign=64469
News Aug 26, 2021 8:33 PM EST
“This tragedy should have never been allowed to happen, which makes our grief even deeper and more difficult to understand.”
Privacy and free speech are under attack.
Take back your internet freedom with Surfshark.
Surfshark.
Former President Donald Trump released a statement Thursday condemning the “savage Kabul attack.” This comes as the Pentagon confirms US casualties in what appears to be an airport explosion in Kabul.
“Melania and I send our deepest condolences to the families of our brilliant and brave Service Members whose duty to the US meant so much to them. Our thoughts are also with the families of the innocent civilians who died today in the savage Kabul attack,” said President Trump.
“This tragedy should have never been allowed to happen, which makes our grief even deeper and more difficult to understand. May God Bless the USA,” President Trump concluded.
Earlier in the day, after two explosions occurred at the airport in Kabul, the Pentagon confirmed US casualties, and Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that this was a “coordinated attack.”
Two explosions went off at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan Thursday morning. This after US state department warnings to Americans not to travel to the Kabul airport, and to leave if they were stranded outside the gates. The second explosion was reported shortly after the first. It was reported that there were at least 13 casualties and many more wounded. At least three US servicemen were among those injured in the attack.
Join and support independent free thinkers!
We’re independent and can’t be cancelled. The establishment
media is increasingly dedicated to divisive cancel culture,
corporate wokeism, and political correctness, all while
covering up corruption from the corridors of power. The need
for fact-based journalism and thoughtful analysis has never
been greater. When you support The Post Millennial, you
support freedom of the press at a time when it’s under
direct attack.
Join the ranks of independent, free thinkers by
supporting us today for as little as $1.