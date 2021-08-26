https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-releases-statement-on-loss-of-u-s-service-members-before-biden-addresses-americans

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Thursday afternoon addressing the devastating loss of at least 12 U.S. service members.

Trump’s remarks come as President Joe Biden has remained silent on the attacks and U.S. Military deaths, though he’s expected to address the American people at 5 p.m. Eastern.

“Melania and I send our deepest condolences to the families of our brilliant and brave Service Members whose duty to the U.S.A. meant so much to them. Our thoughts are also with the families of the innocent civilians who died today in the savage Kabul attack,” Trump said in a statement.

“This tragedy should never have been allowed to happen, which makes our grief even deeper and more difficult to understand,” the former president added. “May God Bless the U.S.A.”

Biden’s silence has been noticed online, from liberal journalists to elected Republicans, as highlighted by The Daily Wire.

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn (TN) called for Biden and other officials’ resignations or, if need be, their impeachment and removal. “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and General Milley should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office,” she said.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), a veteran, blasted, “We haven’t heard anything from President Biden. The White House continues to postpone briefings. [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] has tweeted about Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan, but not a word about the growing loss of American lives in Afghanistan. Is there any leadership in this country?”

As highlighted by The Daily Wire Thursday, 11 U.S. Maries and one Navy medic were confirmed dead from the attacks.

“At least 10 US Service members killed, dozens of Americans wounded in suicide bomb attack at Abbey Gate in Kabul this morning. Death toll of US service members likely to rise: US officials,” Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin said.

“The bombings took place just outside of the airport on Thursday as throngs of people flocked to the airport seeking evacuation from the largely Taliban-controlled country,” Tim Pearce reported. “One reported ISIS suicide bomber hit one of the airport’s main gates, the Abbey Gate. Another explosion struck just outside of Kabul’s Baron Hotel, which has been a gathering place for Americans waiting to be evacuated from the country.”

“The total number of injuries remains unclear, though early reports indicate over a dozen dead and dozens injured,” Pearce explained. “The attacks took place hours after multiple NATO countries suspended evacuation operations citing the possibility of a terror attack. Thousands of people seeking extraction have crowded outside the perimeter of the airport in recent weeks. Taliban checkpoints have blocked most from getting through.”

Biden is expected to brief the American public with prepared remarks this evening, but it remains unclear if he will take any questions from the media.

Related: At Least 12 US Service Members Now Reported Killed In Kabul Bombings, ‘Death Toll Likely To Rise’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

