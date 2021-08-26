https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/us-drone-strike-kills-islamic-state-member-following-terrorist-attack-kabul?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

An Islamic State member in Afghanistan reportedly was killed by a U.S. military drone strike on Saturday, following the ISIS-K terrorist attack outside Kabul airport that killed 13 American service members and 169 Afghans.

The drone strike was on an IS member that was believed to have been involved in the planning of attacks against the U.S. in Kabul, U.S. Central Command said, according to the Associated Press. One person was killed in the strike, with no known civilian casualties, said spokesman Navy Capt. William Urban.

It was unclear whether the IS member was specifically involved in the Thursday Kabul attack outside the airport, the AP reported.

President Biden said following the attack to the perpetrators, “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

