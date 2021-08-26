https://www.oann.com/shares-in-dws-fall-5-3-in-early-frankfurt-trade-after-report-on-u-s-probe/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=shares-in-dws-fall-5-3-in-early-frankfurt-trade-after-report-on-u-s-probe



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank’s asset management unit DWS is pictured at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Germany March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank’s asset management unit DWS is pictured at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Germany March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

August 26, 2021

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange commission is investigating Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm DWS over how it used sustainable investing criteria to manage its assets, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The news, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, sent DWS shares down 11.3%.

DWS and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment on the WSJ report, while an SEC spokesperson said: “The SEC does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation.”

The WSJ, citing unnamed sources, also reported that federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, were looking into the matter as well.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia UhligEditing by Riham Alkousaa, Kirsti Knolle)

