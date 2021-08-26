https://beckernews.com/u-s-senators-are-lining-up-to-demand-president-bidens-immediate-resignation-or-face-impeachment-41139/

United States senators are now lining up to demand that President Biden resign immediately or face growing demands for impeachment over his disgraceful mishanding of the Afghanistan military withdrawal. Biden’s disastrous decision has cost the lives of at least 12 U.S. servicemembers in multiple explosions near Kabul airport.

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn has called for President Biden’s resignation.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and General Milley should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 26, 2021

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley has also called for President Biden to immediately resign.

To say that today’s loss of American lives in Kabul is sickening does not begin to do justice to what has happened. It is enraging. And Joe Biden is responsible. It is now clear beyond all doubt that he has neither the capacity nor the will to lead. He must resign — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 26, 2021

New York Rep. Claudi Tenney has called on Biden to resign or be impeached.

I called for Biden’s resignation the first day this Afghanistan debacle began & it has grown more deadly by the day. Now the Pentagon is confirming a number of US & civilian casualties. I urge my colleagues to join me in calling for the resignation or impeachment of Joe Biden. — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) August 26, 2021

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene submitted articles of impeachment on Friday.

I submitted Articles of Impeachment last Friday. Are we ready yet? Call 202-224-3121 and request your Representative to let them know.#ImpeachBiden pic.twitter.com/tAbsJoKcNJ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 26, 2021

Greene also reportedly resubmitted them today..

NEW: @mtgreenee introduces Articles of Impeachment against President Joe Biden. — Camryn Kinsey (@camrynbaylee) August 26, 2021

Earlier, Senator Lindsey Graham called for President Biden to be impeached. In an interview on Newsmax, Senator Graham was much more forceful than in recent days by openly calling for Biden’s impeachment.

“A lot of people throwing around the ‘impeachment’ word with the president right now, what do you make of that?” Newsmax host Rob Schmitt asked.

“Me too,” Graham said. “I think he should be impeached.”

“I think this is the most dishonorable thing a Commander-in-Chief has done, maybe in modern times,” the senator added.

That was before the news broke of slain military troops, Americans stranded behind enemy lines before an Aug. 31 “deadline,” and even worse reports that the U.S. military under Biden’s command has been cooperating with the Taliban terror regime.

“U.S. general says since Aug. 14 the U.S. military has been sharing ‘information with the Taliban,’ to prevent attacks,” Lucas Tomlinson reports.

U.S. general says since Aug. 14 the U.S. military has been sharing “information with the Taliban,” to prevent attacks. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 26, 2021

This follows upon a Politico “scoop,” independently reported earlier by Becker News, that the Taliban has “lists” of Americans and Afghan allies.

“U.S. officials in Kabul gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies to grant entry into the militant-controlled outer perimeter of the city’s airport, a choice that’s prompted outrage behind the scenes from lawmakers and military officials,” Politico reported.

“The move, detailed to POLITICO by three U.S. and congressional officials, was designed to expedite the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan as chaos erupted in Afghanistan’s capital city last week after the Taliban seized control of the country,” the report added. “It also came as the Biden administration has been relying on the Taliban for security outside the airport.”

Donald Trump Jr. raised the relevant point about how this is certainly impeachable conduct by the incredibly low standards set by the Democratic Party.

So now we are giving a terrorist organization the names of US citizens and other allies? How does this not endanger them greatly? We impeach presidents for having a phone call with a president of another country but not this insanity! You awake yet? https://t.co/1tmIFHpo1D — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 26, 2021

“So now we are giving a terrorist organization the names of US citizens and other allies?” Donald Trump Jr. asked. “How does this not endanger them greatly? We impeach presidents for having a phone call with a president of another country but not this insanity! You awake yet?”

The American people are awake. The Republican Party should condemn the Biden administration in full-throated fashion and demand that the president resign. The Democratic Party may not let impeachment see the light of day, but everyone should know that it fully stands behind Biden’s catastrophic decision.

