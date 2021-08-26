https://www.oann.com/uk-pm-johnson-said-time-was-short-to-get-those-left-in-afghanistan-out/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uk-pm-johnson-said-time-was-short-to-get-those-left-in-afghanistan-out



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks on Downing Street in London, Britain, August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

August 26, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday time was running out to evacuate those remainining in Afghanistan but the vast majority of those who were eligible to come to Britain had left.

“We’ve got the overwhelming majority out,” Johnson said.

“In the time we have left, which may be as I’m sure everybody can appreciate, quite short, we’ll do everything we can to get everybody else.”

