Twelve elected Republicans are demanding Thursday for President Joe Biden to resign over the deadly Afghan extraction amid reports of Americans being killed in bombing attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The list of the 12 Republicans calling for Biden’s resignation includes Rep. Jim Banks (ID), Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ), Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY), Rep. Claudia Tenney (NY), Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Rep. Lance Gooden (TX), Rep. Byron Donalds (FL), Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX), Rep. Greg Steube (FL), Rep. Mike Garcia (CA), and Rep. Jody Hice (GA).

Six other Republicans have called for senior administration officials to resign immediately. Those include Reps. Mary Miller (IL), Mike Johnson (LA), Don Bacon (NE), Chris Stewart (UT), and Jackie Walorski (ID), as well as Sen. Josh Hawley (MO).

Others frustrated with Biden’s incompetence have also called for Biden’s resignation:

