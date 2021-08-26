https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/update-taliban-now-black-hawk-helicopters-85-countries-world-obama-2-0/

In a Capitol Hill Press Conference on Tuesday, Indiana Representative Jim Banks revealed that the Taliban now has more Blackhawk helicopters than 85% of the countries on Earth.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Sunday — Joe Biden left 300 times more guns than those passed to the Mexican cartels in Obama’s Fast and Furious program.

the Taliban have been posting videos of pallets of weapons and stacks of $100 bills they have seized.

TRENDING: ‘KILL LIST’ – Biden Regime Provided Taliban with Names of AMERICANS, Afghan Allies

Rep. Jim Banks said that he has also just learned the Taliban is in possession of biometric devices with biographical data of Afghans who helped Americans, and other high-tech military equipment.

Banks: My job there was as a foreign military sales officer, so I was on the front lines of acquiring the equipment that the Americans provided and turned over to the Afghan army and the Afghan police. I’m going to read to you what is so painful for me and so many other Afghan veterans who served in that capacity, others who serve as a part of the train, advise, and assist equip effort in helping the Afghans. We now know that due to the negligence of this administration, the Taliban now has access to over $85 billion worth of American military equipment. That includes 75,000 vehicles over 200 airplanes and helicopters, over 600,000 Small arms and light weapons. The Taliban now has more Blackhawk helicopters than 85% of the countries in the world. But they don’t just have weapons. They also have night-vision goggles, body armor, medical supplies, and unbelievably, unfathomable to me and so many others, is that the Taliban now has biometric devices which have the fingerprints, Iscans and the biographical information of the Afghans who helped us over the last 20 years. And here’s what we just learned, again, in the briefing that we just walked out of, is this administration still has no plan to get this military equipment, or these supplies back.

The Taliban now have more Black Hawk helicopters than 85% of countries in the worldpic.twitter.com/ZeoPl3kyj4 — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) August 26, 2021

It’s Obama 2.0. America’s enemies are armed to the teeth and funded to the max.

Under Trump, ISIS was defeated.

America is last.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

