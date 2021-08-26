https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-economic-growth-estimate-sees-boost-as-commerce-dept-revises-2nd-quarter-gdp-number_3966630.html

The American economy grew a little faster in the second quarter of 2021 than previously estimated, with the Commerce Department lifting its growth rate projection to 6.6 percent.

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.1 percentage points faster in the second quarter than the Commerce Department’s earlier estimate of 6.5 percent, the government agency said in a release Thursday, with the routine revision driven by the availability of more complete source data.

The robust rate of growth reflected continued reopening of businesses and lifting of restrictions in the second quarter, further buoyed by a sharp increase in PPP loans to businesses and grants to state and local governments, the Commerce Department said. An increase in consumer spending, which accounts for around two-thirds of economic output, was also a factor.

The strong second-quarter expansion followed a solid 6.3 percent annualized growth rate in the first quarter. While economic output has now fully rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, the labor market recovery is trailing, with the economy still down around 5.7 million jobs compared to the February 2020 peak.

In another sign the labor market’s woes are not yet over, the number of American workers who filed initial unemployment claims last week edged up to 353,000 after four consecutive weeks of declines.

“The pandemic has demonstrated that few things move in a straight line and the latest snapshot of jobless claims is consistent with that,” Bankrate senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick told The Epoch Times in an emailed statement.

“To the extent that COVID has been a major influence on the economy going back to early last year, the final chapter on this difficult story has yet to be written,” Hamrick added.

Recovery momentum appears to have slowed early in the third quarter amid a resurgence of new COVID-19 infections driven by the Delta variant. Goldman Sachs has slashed its GDP growth forecast for the current July-September quarter from an annual rate of 9 percent to 5.5 percent, citing Delta variant effects.

“The impact of the Delta variant on growth and inflation is proving to be somewhat larger than we expected,” Goldman Sachs chief U.S. economist David Mericle wrote in a note to clients, according to Fortune. Mericle added that the Goldman team projects softer consumer spending on services in August, citing signs of a slowdown in areas like restaurant bookings and air travel.

Bank of America Securities has also downgraded its growth estimate for the third quarter from an annualized 7.0 percent down to 4.5 percent, also noting the impacts of the COVID-19 surge.

“This is a speed bump due to the interaction of Delta and supply-side constraints,” Michelle Meyer, chief U.S. economist at Bank of America Securities in New York, told Reuters. “We still believe the foundation for the economy is solid and all signs point to strong underlying demand.”

Supply chain bottlenecks have led to shortages of goods like motor vehicles and some household appliances, hurting retail sales.

Retail sales fell by 1.1 percent over the month in July, dragged down chiefly by weak buying of automobiles as chip shortages squeezed supplies.

Overall, economists expect growth to pick up again in the fourth quarter and predict the economy will expand by 7 percent this year, which would mark the strongest performance since 1984.

Tom Ozimek Reporter Tom Ozimek has a broad background in journalism, deposit insurance, marketing and communications, and adult education. The best writing advice he’s ever heard is from Roy Peter Clark: ‘Hit your target’ and ‘leave the best for last.’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

