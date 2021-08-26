https://www.theblaze.com/news/critical-race-theory

Multinational telecommunications conglomerate Verizon has internal programs that train employees on anti-American sentiments and “anti-racism” agendas, according to a new report.

Following the death of George Floyd in late May 2020, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg delivered a speech where he announced that the company would commit $10 million to “aid organizations dedicated to equality and social justice.”

Verizon launched a new “Race & Social Justice Action Toolkit” in June 2020, with “employee-generated resources to jumpstart your education” and “support partners who are on the frontlines of battling racial injustice.”

Verizon then presented a “Race & Social Justice” initiative last year for employee training, which “has created an extensive race reeducation program based on the core tenets of critical race theory, including ‘systemic racism,’ ‘white fragility,’ and ‘intersectionality,'” according to City Journal.

Journalist Christopher F. Rufo claims to have received internal Verizon documents from a whistleblower, which show corporate curriculum and speeches that spread a leftist agenda.

In the “Conscious Inclusion & Anti-Racism” training module, Rufo reports that Verizon diversity trainers educate employees about topics such as “institutional racism,” “privilege,” “microaggressions,” “microinequity,” “allyship,” and “intersectionality.” Employees are instructed to list their “race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, religion, education, profession, and sexual orientation.”

Verizon’s then-Global Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion officer Ramcess Jean-Louis, who now works at Pfizer, allegedly gave a presentation claiming that “weaponized White privilege” is a “danger” to black Americans, who are seen as “inferior.” To prove his point, Jean-Louis included video of the Central Park dog walker incident involving Amy Cooper from May 2020.

Verizon Vice President David Hubbard interviewed Khalil Muhammad, who reportedly “argued that America is fundamentally racist and needs a ‘new origin story,’ replacing the narrative of ‘American exceptionalism’ with the narrative that America was founded on ‘systems of racism’ that remain at the root of our society.”

Adrian Burrell, a social justice activist, allegedly told Verizon employees that police budgets are “aimed towards hiring [police officers] with racist biases.”

Burrell purportedly said governments “need to be aimed at bringing more resources to the community at a root level, and then you just won’t need so many police. If you want to call that ‘abolishing the police,’ or if you want to call that ‘defunding the police,’ so be it.”

TheBlaze reached out to Verizon for comment, but there was no response at the time of publication.

