A Georgia man is accused of shooting and killing a Miami Beach tourist while at a restaurant, according to a report from the New York Post.

The suspect, 22-year-old Tamarius Blair Davis of Norcross, Georgia, then reportedly danced over the victim’s body in plain view of other patrons.

Davis is believed to have been under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms when he opened fire on 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield of Castle Rock, Colorado, at close range.

What are the details?

The incident took place at La Cerveceria de Barrio on Miami Beach’s Ocean Drive on Tuesday night.

“This guy came in with a gun, waving it, saying, ‘It’s time to die.’ He pointed the gun at his son and Dustin said, ‘He’s only a boy,'” the victim’s uncle, Mike Wakefield, recalled. “Dustin stood up between the gunman and the baby and he shot him. He shot him multiple times on the ground.”

Police soon responded to the scene for calls of shots fired and reportedly discovered an armed Davis attempting to open a locked door. He was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities believe the attack on Wakefield, father of a 1-year-old son who witnessed his father’s execution, was random.

Davis reportedly confessed to police that he killed Wakefield, saying that being high on the psychedelic made him feel “empowered.”

Witnesses to the shocking crime say that Davis was smiling and laughing throughout the attack.

Gunfire was also said to have struck another customer, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Davis’ father Tommy said that his son did not have a history of criminal activity, nor did he suffer from mental health issues.

“You think you know your kid but you don’t,” he told the news agency. “It is possible someone gave him something. That is something we need to find out.”

Davis faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder. He is being held without bond at the Miami-Dade County Jail.

The victim’s uncle said that his nephew, who worked in construction, was “the kindest kid.”

“He loved his family,” he added. “He loved being a dad.”

