Vice President Kamala Harris canceled a planned rally to help California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) fight a recall effort after the deadly terror bombings in Afghanistan.

The terrorist suicide bombings killed 13 U.S. service members and many more Afghan lives on Thursday. The attack came after U.S. officials warned of terror threats and told Americans to leave the airport.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Harris said the vice president would be returning to Washington, D.C., after visiting the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii instead of heading to California for the rally.

Harris had planned to join Newsom at the Cow Palace event center outside San Francisco for a “drive-in” campaign event.

Newsom is battling to keep his office after new polls show that a recall effort could pick up the 50% of votes needed to oust him on Sept. 14, the day of the special election.

Among the leading candidates to replace Newsom is popular talk radio show host Larry Elder, an outspoken conservative. Newsom has warned supporters that Elder is only 2 percentage points away from becoming the state’s next governor.

Democrats have sounded the alarm about the recall election after finding that Latinos in California are among those who have turned against Newsom. One Democratic strategist was lambasted online after saying that “Latinx” people don’t seem to have a clue that there is an effort underway to toss Newsom out of the governor’s office.

Harris has been criticized for her silence about the overseas disaster since initially defending Biden’s plan for withdrawal. When Harris was pressed about the issue at a media briefing in Singapore, she said there would be time later to analyze the events.

“I think there’s gonna be plenty of time to analyze what has happened and what has taken place in the context of the withdrawal from Afghanistan,” replied Harris, “but right now we are singularly focused on evacuating American citizens, Afghans who worked with us, and Afghans who are vulnerable, including women and children.”

