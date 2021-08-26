http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/V2MW8f60KPw/

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) argued that the current choice in Afghanistan “between keeping the air bridge open and exposing our soldiers to these types of attacks or abandoning American citizens behind Taliban lines” is due to President Joe Biden failing to start the evacuation of the country earlier.

Waltz said, “[T]his crisis, this situation, where we’re having to choose between keeping the air bridge open and exposing our soldiers to these types of attacks or abandoning American citizens behind Taliban lines, this horrible choice that we’re facing is because of Joe Biden and his team’s incompetence. Members of Congress, myself, Republicans, Democrats have been demanding we start the evacuation months ago. We started demanding it in April. He didn’t even set up a task force to look at the problem until June and didn’t start in a serious way until August.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

