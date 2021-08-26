https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61279050bbafd42ff58a4580
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyIn western South Dakota’s Meade County, more than one in three COVID-19 tests are currently returning positive, and over the last three weeks, seven-day average case counts have increased by 3,400 percent. This exponential growth in cases is likely attributable to the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which drew an estimated half a million visitors to Meade County and its environs from Aug. 6 through 15, potentially acting as a superspreader event