https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/watch-live-5-pm-et-biden-addresses-nation-american-blood-spills-afghanistan/

Joe Biden hid all day after American blood spilled in Afghanistan.

At least 12 US Servicemen were killed on Thursday in Kabul and at least 15 were injured.

It took Joe Biden the entire day to crawl out of his hole to address the nation.

WATCH LIVE AT 5 PM EST:

TRENDING: ‘KILL LIST’ – Biden Regime Provided Taliban with Names of AMERICANS, Afghan Allies

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

