President Biden is set to deliver remarks Thursday afternoon following a deadly attack at the Kabul airport.

Twelve Americans were killed in two suicide bombings around the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, where U.S. forces have been working to evacuate thousands of U.S. and Afghan civilians.

The president has faced criticism over the unfolding events following the U.S.’s withdrawal from the country.

Biden is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m.

