What the Democrats have sowed, so shall they reap.

Impeachment used to be an extreme position uttered only in connection with “high crimes and misdemeanors.” It was spoken of rarely in politics. Resignation calls were far more common during times of national shame and angst.

But Democrats decided to weaponize impeachment, with Donald Trump being put on trial in the Senate for essentially a phone call. It was the most unnecessary action by a political party in Congress in the history of the United States, as Democrats sought to overturn the results of the 2016 election.

So when we hear Republicans now calling for Joe Biden’s impeachment and removal from office, Democrats have only themselves to blame.

Fox News:

A long list of GOP politicians are calling for President Biden to either be impeached or resign from office after the deadly attack on Harmid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. “If President Trump can be impeached over a phone call, then the time has come to IMPEACH Biden for gross negligence in Afghanistan,” said Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas. “Americans deserve better. We deserve better than someone who willfully IGNORES the WORST crisis in decades.”

Yes, but it’s a stretch to make “gross negligence” an impeachable offense. If “negligence” is a high crime or misdemeanor, most modern presidents should have been impeached, including FDR, Johnson, and Reagan.

Still, Rep. Jackson makes a valid point.The clusterfark in Afghanistan deserves a bipartisan spanking of Biden and calls for his resignation.

Other Republicans were no less insistent in their impeachment calls.

Horrific. Joe Biden needs to take responsibility and resign. We must keep our troops safe and our country protected. God bless our soldiers and their families. https://t.co/dW6Gc6lHT9 — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) August 26, 2021

The Biden Administration has failed Americans on yet another front. Americans have now died due to this Administration’s failures. This is inexcusable & I am calling on Pres. Biden, Sec. of State Blinken, and Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Milley to resign. https://t.co/aQktU6C0Hs — Michael Cloud (@MichaelJCloud) August 26, 2021

Joe Biden has blood on his hands. The buck stops with the President of the United States. This horrific national security and humanitarian disaster is solely the result of Joe Biden’s weak and incompetent leadership. He is unfit to be Commander-in-Chief. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 26, 2021

Biden is raising the specter of a president who isn’t present 100 percent of the time. The slow-motion pace of the first days of the withdrawal, with the president appearing to be sleepwalking through it, is inexplicable until you remember his age.

And that brings up who would replace Joe Biden if he were to resign.

Should Biden step down or be removed for his handling of Afghanistan? Yes. But that would leave us with Kamala Harris which would be ten times worse. God help us. #ItDidntHaveToBeThisWay #GodBlessOurTroops #AfghanistanDisaster — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 26, 2021

That we’re talking about impeaching Biden eight months into his presidency is astonishing — if you forget what the Democrats did to Donald Trump. Then it becomes perfectly clear.

What goes around comes around, Democrats. So quit your beatching about it.

