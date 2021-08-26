https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6127d6a0bbafd42ff58a47e5
(PJ MEDIA) – In our present age of absurdity, this was likely inevitable: Quality Logo Products, a company that sells sports gear, has conducted a survey that has led it to denounce Notre Dame’s belov…
(THE FEDERALIST) – Derrick Wilburn, the executive director of the Rocky Mountain Black Conservatives, made national headlines this month for an impassioned school board meeting address prior to the di…
Several Republican Congressmen have called for Joe Biden to resign from the presidency Thursday after the deadly terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Some of t…
Despite an entreaty from Gov. Gavin Newsom, the California Supreme Court has refused to overturn hundreds, if not all, death sentences in the state….
(FOX NEWS) – James Madison University is under fire for pushing controversial rhetoric as part of its freshmen orientation training for student leaders. The PowerPoint presentation and accompanying vi…