A Wisconsin lawmaker who opposed mask and vaccine mandates is now on a ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19, The Associated Press reported.

A spokesperson for state Sen. Andre Jacque (R) shared Wednesday that Jacque was placed on a ventilator two days prior after developing pneumonia, according to the AP.

“Sen. Jacque was intubated and placed on a ventilator Monday evening,” spokesperson Matt Tompach said in a statement. “While his condition is currently stable, the days and weeks ahead will continue to be an incredibly stressful and difficult time for Sen. Jacque’s family.”

Jacque, who sponsored bills that would’ve prohibited government officials and businesses from implementing mask and vaccine mandates, tested positive for the virus on Aug. 16 after not wearing a mask during a committee meeting, the AP reported.

Jacque also said that members of his family also tested positive for the novel virus as well.

This comes as the U.S. is currently dealing with another wave of COVID-19 infections due to the highly contagious delta variant hitting the unvaccinated hard.

Fifty-one percent of Wisconsin’s population is fully vaccinated, as the hospitalization rate continues to rise in the state, the AP reported.

Tompach added that further updates will be provided on Jacque’s health, the AP noted.

