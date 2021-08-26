https://www.dailywire.com/news/woman-handcuffed-at-school-board-meeting-after-improperly-wearing-mask

A New York woman was arrested and detained by sheriff’s deputies at a school board meeting Wednesday night after refusing to fully cover her nose when she was wearing her mask.

Shannon Joy, a mother and local radio host in Rochester, New York, livestreamed authorities removing her from a Fairport Central School District school board meeting. “Yup. I was handcuffed & detained by Monroe County Sheriff tonight for inappropriately wearing my mask at the Fairport School District board meeting,” she posted to social media.

Joy was charged with criminal trespassing.

Video shows that a school board member during the meeting asks for a recess because people are “refusing to wear masks.” Other mothers in the room protest, telling the board member, whom they identified as “Mary,” that they had places to be and wanted to continue the meeting.

There is a Fairport school board member by the name of Mary Caitlin Wight but video does not confirm she was the one who called for the recess.

When the recess is asked for, Joy has her mask on over her mouth and below her nose.

After the motion for a recess was seconded, Joy told the school board, “This is not leadership. You asked us to be respectful of you, and you can’t respect the taxpayers and citizens. This is silly.”

Joy was apparently then asked to leave, due to the mask not covering her nose completely. She then lowered her mask and took to Facebook Live from her phone to notify others about what transpired at the meeting.

Minutes later, three Monroe Country Sheriff’s Deputies entered the room. They took the mother outside, detained and handcuffed her. The moments before she was handcuffed were captured on video by Joy, as seen below.

“The irony,” Joy posted online, captioning a photo of her detainment. “I was arrested for wearing my mask improperly. By a barefaced police officer and another with the mask under her chin. How is this America?”

She later added, “Ok let me amend this. I was told to leave a public meeting because my mask was on the tip of my nose and not the BRIDGE of my nose. When I declined to leave for such a stupid reason they declared I was TRESPASSING and had me arrested in [sic] charged with criminal trespass.”

The irony.

I was arrested for wearing my mask improperly. By a barefaced police officer and another with the mask under her chin. How is this America? pic.twitter.com/wGPraNExu7 — Shannon Joy (@ShannonJoyRadio) August 25, 2021

Ok let me amend this. I was told to leave a public meeting because my mask was on the tip of my nose and not the BRIDGE of my nose. When I declined to leave for such a stupid reason they declared I was TRESPASSING and had me arrested in charged with criminal trespass. https://t.co/ehd6IK7nhW — Shannon Joy (@ShannonJoyRadio) August 25, 2021

The Daily Wire has reached out to the president of the Fairport Central School District school board Peter Forsgren and Joy for comment. We will update with statements if they are received.

WATCH:

Yup. I was handcuffed & detained by Monroe County Sheriff tonight for inappropriately wearing my mask at the Fairport School District board meeting. Full video HERE. https://t.co/kwPNMImgUq pic.twitter.com/dEt7CjOGZ3 — Shannon Joy (@ShannonJoyRadio) August 25, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

