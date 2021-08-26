https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/26/you-are-going-to-own-this-vices-deleted-tweet-about-us-marines-is-gone-but-not-forgotten/

As we told you Thursday evening, Vice News decided that the day when attacks outside the Kabul airport killed 13 U.S. servicemembers and many others was a good time to run a hot take asking “why are so many U.S. Marines neo-Nazis?”

Guess what tweet has since been deleted.

How disrespectful and pathetic.

Hopefully.

True. The story is still posted at Vice.com. We’re not going to link to that garbage but the story is under this title:

Stay classy.

