Yesterday President Biden’s account tweeted an assurance to Americans and others trying to escape from Afghanistan that the U.S. is doing “everything we can” to get them out:

Sean Parnell, who earlier this month had a moving message for American troops who served in Afghanistan, isn’t buying what Biden is saying:

There has since been explosions at that very same gate caused by at least two suicide bombers.

