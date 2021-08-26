https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/26/youre-not-sean-parnell-isnt-buying-what-bidens-selling-about-doing-everything-we-can-to-rescue-stranded-americans/

Yesterday President Biden’s account tweeted an assurance to Americans and others trying to escape from Afghanistan that the U.S. is doing “everything we can” to get them out:

We’re going to do everything that we can to provide safe evacuation for Americans, our Afghan allies, partners, and Afghans who might be targeted because of their association with the United States. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 25, 2021

Sean Parnell, who earlier this month had a moving message for American troops who served in Afghanistan, isn’t buying what Biden is saying:

As of this moment, you’re not. It’s chaos. There are so many Taliban checkpoints Americans can’t even get to the airport.

There are THOUSANDS outside Abbey Gate which is closed because of an ISIS bomb threat. You’re not doing a damn thing. You’re leaving our people behind. https://t.co/Ulq8Zs3wdo — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) August 26, 2021

A friend sent me this picture from Abbey Gate. pic.twitter.com/VBYKwpEiN1 — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) August 26, 2021

There has since been explosions at that very same gate caused by at least two suicide bombers.

