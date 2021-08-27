https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/1-6-million-moderna-vaccine-doses-withdrawn-in-japan-over-metallic-contamination/

Japan Suspects Contaminant In Moderna Vaccines Is Metallic, ‘Reacts To Magnets’

The Japanese Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that 1.6 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been taken out of use due to contamination in some vials that ‘reacts to magnets,’ according to an official.

“It’s a substance that reacts to magnets,” the official told Nikkei, adding “It could be metal.”

Moderna, meanwhile, has confirmed receiving “several complaints of particulate matter” in vials distributed in Japan, but that “not safety or efficacy issues” were found related to the reports.

After the complaints, the vaccine lot in question as well as two adjacent lots have been taken out of circulation “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the spokesperson.

