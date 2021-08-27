https://www.theblaze.com/news/young-marine-whose-wife-was-expecting-a-baby-was-among-those-killed-in-thursday-terror-attack

Details are emerging about U.S. service members who lost their lives during a heinous terror attack Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan.

One of the victims was 20-year-old Marine Rylee McCollum whose wife is expecting to give birth in three weeks, his sister Cheyenne McCollum said, according to the Associated Press.

“He was so excited to be a dad, and he was going to be a great dad,” McCollum said, according to the outlet. “We want to make sure that people know that these are the kids that are sacrificing themselves, and he’s got a family who loves him and a wife who loves him and a baby that he’ll never get to meet,” she said.

Another one of the American troops who died was 20-year-old Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz.

“This was something he always wanted to do and I never seen a young man train as hard as he did to be the best soldier he could be,” the man’s father Mark Schmitz said, according to KMOX. “His life meant so much more. I’m so incredibly devastated that I won’t be able to see the man that he was very quickly growing into becoming.”

Rylee McCollum and Jared Schmitz were two of the 13 U.S. service members left dead in the wake of the attack, while 18 other American service members were wounded, according to the AP, which also noted that more than 160 Afghans also lost their lives.

Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor said during a press briefing on Friday that the attack in the vicinity of Hamid Karzai International Airport’s Abbey Gate involved a suicide bombing followed by gunfire, but that it is not believed that there was a second explosion in the vicinity of the Baron Hotel as had been previously reported.

Even before the deadly attack the Biden administration had been heavily criticized by Republicans for bungling efforts to withdraw the U.S. from Afghanistan, where the Taliban has swiftly taken over, seizing the capital city of Kabul earlier this month. The U.S. has been scrambling to evacuate citizens and others.

