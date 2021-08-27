http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/kaV6g_IBRvM/a-cry-from-the-heart.php

Addressing “the American leadership,” Marine Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller has posted the video below to his Facebook page. Making a point I have made repeatedly in my comments on our withdrawal from Afghanistan, Lieutenant Colonel Scheller seeks accountability from senior leaders. Obviously made at substantial risk to himself, it is a powerful statement that is likely to be suppressed before long. Perhaps he himself should have resigned from the Corps before he made it. I don’t know.

A reader writes to point out that “Marine leadership is as of yet unaware of it – but they will figure it out shortly.” Watch it while you can.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

