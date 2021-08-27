https://notthebee.com/article/a-school-in-kentucky-is-having-a-furry-problem-and-if-you-dont-know-what-that-means-its-people-who-identify-as-animals/

I knew this day would come:

Okay people, this is not a joke. This is real.

I’ve heard whispers of this from college students I know.

“They’re the cat kids,” I’m told. “They lay down in the windows during lecture and purr like cats.”

I’m not joking. A friend of mine actually told me this.

Okay, let’s quick go to Urban Dictionary for their definition of “furry” because these are the types of people we’re talking about here: furries.

The furry fandom is a subculture focused around cartoon animals, anthropomorphic animals, and human-animal hybrids, commonly expressed through art, costumes, cosplay, roleplay, media, etc. It’s a common misconception that being a furry is a sexual thing, but there does exist a large sexual part of the community.

So with that let’s take a look at at this school district in Kentucky: The Meade County School District. These are high school kids, remember. High school kids who are furries.

The Meade County School district is dealing with an unusual situation: a group of high school students is attending school acting like and dressing as cats.

Yeah dude, this is real. You’re not imagining this. This is not a dream. You’re not reading some cheap sci-fi novel you found on the shelf at the bookstore.

You’re currently reading Not the Bee.

Sorry.

Here’s more:

“Apparently, from what I understand, they’re called ‘furries’…They identify with animals. These people will hiss at you or scratch at you if they don’t like something you’re doing.”

So I’m not sure if they have the right, necessarily, to scratch at me.

But I for sure believe that they’ll soon be fighting for the right to identify as cats.

Not only that, but for you to also identify them as cats.

You’ll probably be catphobic if you refuse to pet them.

Imagine that!

But here we are in 2021 and this is happening. A world where people identify as animals is upon us. It’s actually happening.

This world is nuts, man.

I can’t even…

Here’s some good news though: students in this Kentucky school district have created a petition to stop this practice (acting like cats) and over 1,000 signatures have been collected so far.

But according to Superintendent Mark Martin, a petition isn’t needed. He said the costumes violate the school dress code: “A small number of Meade County High School students have violated the dress code policy during the early part of the school year. These situations have been addressed consistently by administration and the dress code policy will continue to be implemented with fidelity.”

So that’s good.

I still can’t believe this is a story, though.

The clown world is evolving…

