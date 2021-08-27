https://www.dailywire.com/news/afghan-ally-says-he-expects-to-be-left-behind-and-killed-im-going-to-die-for-a-good-thing

An Afghan man who assisted the United States for the past decade told Fox News on Friday that he is resigned to being left behind in the country and killed.

Speaking on “America’s Newsroom” under the pseudonym “Carl,” the man first explained to cohosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino what it was like to have witnessed the explosion at the international airport in Kabul on Thursday, in which at least 13 U.S. service members were killed.

“There was like thousands [and] thousands of people over there, and I was pushing everyone away so I could reach [unintelligible] … when the explosion happened, so everybody started running … and I was pushing … toward the explosion because I knew that there would be casualties,” he said.

“There was a woman, she was crying, and there was a baby that was lying on the ground, so I went for her. I grabbed her and put her on my shoulder. I run back to the vehicle. I put her in the vehicle. I tried to get her to the hospital – we got in a bad traffic. I got out of the vehicle again and … [took her to] the hospital. She died, right? When I get to the hospital, she died right in my hands,” he continued.

Jen Wilson, who is the chief operating officer of Army Week Association, was also a part of the segment. Speaking to Carl, she asked how he and his family are doing. She claimed her organization has six plans to get him out of Afghanistan, but he doubted it.

“I know that I’m going to be left behind … I know that I’m going to get killed,” he ultimately said, as Wilson choked up. “But the good thing is that I’m not going to die for a bad thing. I’m going to die for a good thing. What I did, I will never regret it because I have tried to help people.”

Perino, who was also visibly moved, asked Wilson: “A lot of Americans feel angry, ashamed, and helpless. But how can Americans help?”

Wilson said the airport in Kabul “is likely no longer an option to get our guys out, so we’ve pivoted, and Project Dynamo is now our way to get them out. We’re going to open the northern corridor, we’re going to set up our own beachhead, and we’re going to start getting them out…”

“It just crushed me to hear you say that you’re not going to make it out,” Wilson told Carl, and promised again that they would get him out. “If it is the last thing I do, we’re going to get you out,” she said.

“I do appreciate everybody helping,” Carl said.

WATCH:

Related: WH, State Dept Reportedly Blocking Efforts To Rescue Afghan Christians: ‘Out-And-Out Evil’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

