Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had nothing but word salad to offer yesterday at a press conference where she yammered on for nearly six minutes, failing to once mention the 13 brave service members who lost their lives in Kabul due to senseless attacks that could have unfolded differently if the Biden administration had not botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Pelosi was in her home state of California and refused to allow the two terror attacks with a growing number of American military casualties stop her from delivering remarks on women’s equality and the right to vote.

Instead of taking a moment to honor the thirteen Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice, Pelosi began her remarks talking about the color purple– seriously.

“It’s great to be here with you, I just have some special guests with me today, my daughter Christine who has on her purple and white which she always wears. And two of my college roommates from Trinity College, Washington, D.C. …I have on our scarf from the college…it was purple and gold, the colors of the suffragettes,” the speaker informed the crowd.

The Speaker’s tone-deaf remarks have left Americans outraged as they sit glued to the news, worried about the fast-approaching and arbitrary Afghanistan evacuation deadline of August 31st.

She continued on, talking about women’s fight for the right to vote, never once mentioning the fight in Afghanistan and the Afghan women now forced to live under Taliban rule.

“I’m honored they’re [daughter and roommates] here to get a taste of San Francisco and how enthusiastic we are about women. 101 years ago after fighting, marching, struggling, starving, being starved, women gained the right to vote, won the right to vote. The newspapers at the time said ‘Women Given the Right to Vote’, that could not have been further from the truth,” Pelosi explained.

She illustrated the “historic” and “transformative” movement by the suffragettes, only to then compare the feat to current legislative initiatives by the House to the suffragettes.

“A few days ago in the House of Representatives… we passed the John Lewis Voting Rights Enhancement Act to offset the damage that the courts are doing to the right to vote, and in doing so we also need the Senate to pass it and to pass HR1 which is legislation to overturn the voter suppression laws that are being enacted across the country. Not only to suppress the vote, but to nullify the vote. So we have important work to do,” Pelosi explained.

H.R. 1 would federalize elections and force changes to state laws that would result in greater fraud, inhibiting election integrity.

Then, without offering any condolences to the loved ones of those heroes lost Thursday, Pelosi rolled right on, briefly mentioning the California governor’s recall race before taking some time to toot her own horn.

“People always say to me, ‘How exciting was it to be up there with Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House and now the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris standing behind Joe Biden when he made his speech, his message to a joint session of Congress,” Pelosi began. “What was really important was the speech he made. It wasn’t about women standing behind him, it was about what we are doing for women going forward. and he made a speech that is our fight right now.”

Pelosi went on to tout the Democrats’ out-of-touch focus this week of passing the Build Back Better plan while thousands of Americans remain stuck on the ground in Afghanistan with seemingly no way out.

U.S. citizens stranded behind enemy lines take a backseat to the numerous benefits Democrats’ plans supposedly offer that Pelosi just couldn’t keep from listing off, including child care, child tax credit, family medical paid leave and universal pre-k,

“All of this is connected to the vote. Think of the courage it took for the suffragettes to reach that goal. It took decades. We stand on their shoulders,” Pelosi stated.

What about the sacrifices made by servicemen and women that our nation’s freedom stands upon in the first place?

Republican strategist Erin Elmore highlighted the left’s hypocrisy and disregard of women as she reacted to Biden’s “jarring” speech following the bomb attacks in Kabul.

“We already know that the left is the party of platitudes and dishonesty,” she told Newsmax on Thursday. “They talk about ‘the future is female’ and then they allow men to compete in female sports. And then they allow this travesty, this absolute travesty of epic proportions to occur in Afghanistan.”

“What this tells women, and what this tells world despots is that women do not matter,” she added.”We are laughed at as we kneel for the flag and we allow Tik Tok influencers to answer the White House phones. Honestly, this is beyond shameful. They care more about pronouns than they care about people, and this should be a wakeup call for Joe Biden and all of his cronies.”

Pelosi concluded her own ramblings Thursday by saying, “The unity of women will make change transform our country. When women succeed, America succeeds.”

When Americans succeed, America succeeds; and yesterday, our nation’s defenders were left out to dry by lawmakers who chose to prioritize political speeches and grandstanding over their lives. And it wasn’t just yesterday, it was every decision that led to the completely mismanaged withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Pelosi displayed her blatant disregard on Twitter, for all the world to see:

More than a century ago, after generations of marching and fighting, courageous suffragists finally won full and equal citizenship and representation in our democracy with the adoption of the 19th Amendment. We honor those who moved our nation closer toward full equality for all. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 26, 2021

We also remember the many heroic women of color, too often unsung, who carried on the fight for decades more to overcome discrimination and injustice to win fair access to the ballot for every community. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 26, 2021

Despite progress, women across the nation still face barriers to full equality: from shameful pay disparities to the unfair economic impacts of the pandemic to the brazen assault on the right to vote. At this moment, Democrats are committed to Building Back Better with Women. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 26, 2021

Many reacted in disbelief:

How is this real? There is an ongoing terrorist attack at the airport in Kabul. Marines and soldiers have died in service to our nation. Yet, Speaker Pelosi is tweeting about Biden’s socialist wish list. This is beyond shameful. https://t.co/ryXw9kV2n6 — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) August 26, 2021

We haven’t heard anything from President Biden. The White House continues to postpone briefings.@SpeakerPelosi has tweeted about Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan, but not a word about the growing loss of American lives in Afghanistan. Is there any leadership in this country? — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 26, 2021

Finally, just thirty minutes before the President’s scheduled remarks and more than six hours after the attacks, Pelosi released a statement. For many, it is too little, too late.

As we pray for the lives lost, the many injured and their families, Congress and the Country are grateful to our military, diplomatic and intelligence communities for their courage and patriotism. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/7Z1Xlfin0f — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 26, 2021

