https://magainstitute.com/an-emergency-is-a-serious-unexpected-and-often-dangerous-situation-requiring-immediate-action-not-a-two-year-siege-on-our-civil-liberties/

Think back to November 2019, to before you heard about the outbreak of the virus in China. If somebody asked you back then to give an example of an emergency, what would it have been?

A weather event such as a tornado, which means run and take shelter as quickly as you can; a tsunami, which could mean from minutes to hours to find higher ground; a hurricane, which could mean days to prepare and stock up on supplies. A natural gas explosion in a business or a home that requires instantaneous response. A heart attack that requires medical attention right away.

– Advertisement –

Flu kills people in America and around the world every year (over 60,000 in the U.S. alone in 2018), but we don’t consider it an emergency. Lung cancer is a tragedy, but cigarettes and tobacco products have not been made unilaterally and universally verboten. Driving without seat belts endangers life, but society has never elevated it to the level of declaring an emergency to monitor and ensure that everybody buckles up.

I keep hearing people say that freedom of choice does not apply in an emergency. In case of a tornado sighting, you really don’t have a lot of time to make a deeply thought-out decision. You head for the cellar or the nearest ditch or safe room. Nobody that I know, particularly not I, would ever argue that such a 30-second, emergency rush for safety has any serious consideration about violating civil liberties as to choice. You probably wouldn’t ask a family member or friend for permission before you help them escape the imminent threat. I don’t know anybody that would argue that they intended to just stand there and get blown away rather than to be helped to escape their demise.

– Advertisement –

But COVID-19 is not a tornado! It is not even a hurricane! Right now it is the status quo. Once an egg shell is broken, there is nothing anybody can do to restore it to its former state. Humpty Dumpty sat on the wall, Humpty Dumpty had a great fall, all the king’s horses and all the king’s men couldn’t put Humpty together again. This nursery rhyme dating from the 18th century reminded impressionable children when I was growing up in the 20th century that some things cannot be undone, that there is a limit to what those in authority can do.

How many governors and mayors today are scurrying around like the king’s men (and some perhaps like the posterior of his horses) trying to put poor Humpty back into his eggshell? You know that is going to be a futile pursuit. Yet nearing two years after the release of SARS-CoV-2 into the world, many of these same authorities are still considering it an emergency.

That is so wrong on so many levels. First, it no longer constitutes an emergency demanding immediate response. Second, trying to eradicate COVID-19 is as futile as trying to eliminate the common cold (40% of which are also caused by coronaviri, incidentally). Third, the result is that many more eggs in the carton are being broken in the process, due to careless and unnecessary handling.

Egg shells are fragile and the less you have to touch them or tamper with them, the better. You could try to inject some kind of hardening solution into the shell to make it unbreakable, but that would surely cause it to break in the process. Even if you manage to get this unknown vaccine into the eggshell, it would totally transform the contents. Into what? Nobody knows! It depends on what kind of foreign substances you introduce into it.

If it hatches, it might not be the chicken that you expected. True, medical science has grown by leaps and bounds over the centuries. But there’s still so much more that we do not know than there is that we do know. I have mentioned the disastrous pharmaceutical thalidomide before, which caused pregnant women to give birth to children who lacked limbs or who had disfigured limbs, some like flippers. Those who prescribed the drug certainly had no evil intention to cause such permanent harm to an entire generation. But the result was the same: iIt happened.

We’ve got to get out of this tornado-just-sighted-on-the-ground-nearby mentality when dealing with COVID-19. It is a medical crisis. It is also a commensurate crisis endangering our civil liberties. But it is not an emergency that demands that we take immediate actions without considering their consequences.

Just like with thalidomide, we do not know what the long-term effects of any of these experimental genetic material injections may be on the human body. They may preserve some lives. They’ve already extinguished tens of thousands of lives. The choice should be upon each person’s conscience to make that decision for himself or herself, or on behalf of their minor children. I hope you don’t expect or allow government to dictate your religion, your life’s mate, your livelihood, and so many other very personal matters. Why are you willing to allow it to dictate your medical decisions? Those should be between you and your doctor…with you as the decision-maker.

When they tell you that they have just done a scientific trial and successfully put Humpty together again, are you going to rush to Fox News to see the coverage of this breaking news alert? Will you surrender your life and death choices to such charlatans? If so, then you are less educated than every previous generation of elementary school children in America!

Your inability or unwillingness to make crucial life decisions for yourself does not constitute an emergency for everybody else. Nor does the attempt by governments to unsuccessfully play God result in a permanent state of emergency. All too often, the more the authorities do, the worse everything gets. Remember what President Reagan said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

– Advertisement –





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

