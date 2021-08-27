https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/27/andy-richter-is-having-trouble-renting-his-son-an-apartment-near-usc-for-some-inexplicable-reason/
Celebrity Andy Richter is having some trouble finding a studio apartment for his son near the USC campus in Los Angeles and he’s really mad at the landlord for asking for 6 months of rent up front from some inexplicable reason:
The landlord wants “frist and last month’s rent for deposit,” too:
Oh, and that’s in addition to first and last month’s rent for deposit
— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) August 27, 2021
And don’t you dare take the landlord’s side:
As for what’s causing landlords to ask for all that rent up front, well, that’s just a mystery that we don’t know will ever be solved:
Hmm, I wonder why, Andy?
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 27, 2021
This can’t be correct, can it?
If you can’t evict people for failing to pay, more landlords will want the money upfront. https://t.co/af5szwPuJv
— Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 27, 2021
Because AOC and The Squad promised the eviction moratorium would help!
Your latest example of the resilience of markets, who always find a way to adjust to changing economic and political conditions. Eviction moratoriams and rent controls will always end hurting most the people that they are supposed to help. https://t.co/o5LNLYtj1M
— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) August 27, 2021
We’ll go out on a limb here and guess that Richter doens’t work for free but landlords are supposed to:
And if you’re on here saying “hey, screw the guy who owns the place and him having to pay the mortgage”, read the room and grow the f*ck up.
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 27, 2021
And this really is perfect for the “Biden Voters Posting Their L’s Online account:
.@BidenLs https://t.co/boLvGsd8aC
— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 27, 2021
