https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/27/andy-richter-is-having-trouble-renting-his-son-an-apartment-near-usc-for-some-inexplicable-reason/

Celebrity Andy Richter is having some trouble finding a studio apartment for his son near the USC campus in Los Angeles and he’s really mad at the landlord for asking for 6 months of rent up front from some inexplicable reason:

The landlord wants “frist and last month’s rent for deposit,” too:

Oh, and that’s in addition to first and last month’s rent for deposit — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) August 27, 2021

And don’t you dare take the landlord’s side:

As for what’s causing landlords to ask for all that rent up front, well, that’s just a mystery that we don’t know will ever be solved:

Hmm, I wonder why, Andy? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 27, 2021

This can’t be correct, can it?

If you can’t evict people for failing to pay, more landlords will want the money upfront. https://t.co/af5szwPuJv — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 27, 2021

Because AOC and The Squad promised the eviction moratorium would help!

Your latest example of the resilience of markets, who always find a way to adjust to changing economic and political conditions. Eviction moratoriams and rent controls will always end hurting most the people that they are supposed to help. https://t.co/o5LNLYtj1M — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) August 27, 2021

We’ll go out on a limb here and guess that Richter doens’t work for free but landlords are supposed to:

And if you’re on here saying “hey, screw the guy who owns the place and him having to pay the mortgage”, read the room and grow the f*ck up. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 27, 2021

And this really is perfect for the “Biden Voters Posting Their L’s Online account:

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

