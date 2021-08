https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/another-terror-attack-in-kabul-is-likely/

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden was warned Friday that another terror attack in Kabul is “likely,” one day after a suicide bomber outside the city’s airport killed at least 113 people, including 13 U.S. service members.

“The next few days of this mission will be the most dangerous period to date.”

