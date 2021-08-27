https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ashli-babbitts-killer-speaks-publicly-to-lester-holt/

“I spent countless years preparing for such a moment. You ultimately hope that moment never occurs but you prepare as best you can. I know that day, I saved countless lives. I know members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in jeopardy and in serious danger and that’s my job.”

When asked why he pulled the trigger, Byrd called it a “last resort.”

“I tried to wait as long as I could. I hoped and prayed no one tried to enter through those doors. But their failure to comply required me to take the appropriate action to save the lives of members of Congress and myself and my fellow officers.”

Lt. Michael Byrd, who shot Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol riot, says he has been in hiding for months after he received a flood of death threats and racist attacks. “I believe I showed the utmost courage on Jan. 6 and it’s time for me to do that now” pic.twitter.com/2kaAxy8yGc — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 26, 2021

