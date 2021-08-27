https://www.theblaze.com/news/ashli-babbitt

After months of not knowing who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the identity of the shooter was revealed Thursday during an NBC News interview. Ashli Babbitt’s widower reacted to the interview with the Capitol Police cop who killed his wife.

Lt. Michael Byrd sat down for an NBC News interview to announce that he was the Capitol Police officer involved in the fatal shooting of Babbitt, an unarmed Trump supporter who tried to climb through a door with broken glass inside the Capitol.

“I know that day I saved countless lives,” Byrd proclaimed during the interview.

Byrd, a 28-year veteran of the Capitol Police, said there was no political motivation for the shooting. Byrd said he had been inundated with death threats since he shot and killed Babbit, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran.

Ashli Babbitt’s husband appeared Thursday evening on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” where he reacted to Byrd’s interview by saying he felt “pissed off.”

Aaron Babbitt, Ashli Babbitt’s widower, said he hadn’t seen the full interview with his wife’s killer, but had seen some video clips and read the entire transcript.

“I had not heard that one clip that you just played and my agitation level is actually going through the roof right now where he admitted he didn’t really care if she was armed or not or unarmed or not,” Aaron Babbitt explained. “He didn’t care. So yeah, we are going down a bad rabbit hole right now.”

Aaron addressed Byrd’s claims about receiving death threats because of the deadly Jan. 6 shooting.

“And I don’t even want to hear him talk about how he’s getting death threats and he’s scared,” Aaron told host Tucker Carlson. “I’ve been getting death threats since Jan. 7 — two, three, five, 10 a day — and all I did on Jan. 6 was become a widower, so you’re going to have to suck it up, bud and take it.”

Carlson brought up an allegation against Byrd from 2019, where the officer “left his Glock 22 in a bathroom in the Capitol Visitor Center complex,” according to Roll Call. Another Capitol Police officer reportedly discovered the unattended gun.

“This is a David v. Goliath fight we’ve got going on here,” Aaron Babbitt said, noting that only a few Congress members have been helpful.

Earlier this month, Ashli Babbitt’s mother said she had not received “one phone call, not one email” from U.S. lawmakers, Democratic and Republican, who she contacted for answers into her daughter’s death. The mother, Micki Witthoeft, noted that the only individual “in an official capacity” that has contacted her is former President Donald Trump, who called on July 1.

Newsweek reported in April that Terry Roberts, the Babbitt family’s lawyer, plans to sue the U.S. Capitol Police for at least $10 million in the death of Ashli Babbitt.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Capitol Police exonerated Byrd in the lethal shooting following an internal investigation, and declared that “no further action will be taken in this matter.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

