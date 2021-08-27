https://www.theblaze.com/news/authorities-arrest-mom-decomposing-bodies-children

Authorities have arrested a Baltimore, Maryland, mother and charged her with the murders of her 6-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son, the

New York Post reported.

What are the details?

Police arrested 28-year-old Jameria Hall on Wednesday after police visited her home to investigate what neighbors said was a foul odor coming from Hall’s Baltimore apartment.

When authorities entered Hall’s home, they discovered the decomposing bodies of her children, 6-year-old Da’Neria Thomas and 8-year-old Davin Thomas.

According to the report, Da’Neria had been drowned, strangled, and left in a bathtub with clothing wrapped around her neck. Davin was discovered in a sleeping bag with a large knife still stuck in his chest and a trash bag around his head.

A neighbor last saw Hall with the children on Aug. 19, and neighbors reported hearing one of the children screaming, “Mommy, no!” in the days leading up to their alleged murders.

Hall was not at home when police arrived at her residence, according to the report, but was later taken into custody when police tracked her down in a nearby Uber.

Earlier this week, Hall reportedly told her mother that the children’s father had taken them, but the father, who remains unnamed, denied any such knowledge of the children’s whereabouts or that he had taken them anywhere.

During questioning, Hall reportedly confessed to murdering the two children, but police have yet to announce a motive in the grisly slayings.

Authorities charged Hall with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and reckless endangerment of the children.

The Baltimore Sun reports that District Court Judge Kent J. Boles ordered Hall held without bond during a Thursday afternoon hearing and scheduled a bail review for Sept. 9.

Hall’s public defender, Deborah Levi, asked to have a competency evaluation for her client.

“She is unable at this time to assist in her own defense,” Levi said during the hearing, according to the Sun.

A history of instability

Theodore Thomas, the children’s paternal grandfather, said that he and his wife stepped in to care for the young children in 2018 after Hall was charged with arson and child endangerment after setting items on fire in her mother’s home.

According to the report, Hall intentionally dismantled all smoke detectors inside the home before setting the fire with her children inside the home. She pleaded guilty to first-degree arson and received a five-year sentence with all but one year suspended.

Thomas told the outlet that an unspecified child welfare agency took the children from him and his wife after a period of time and returned them to Hall. He said that the children might still be alive if they remained in their grandparents’ custody.

“They gave my grandchildren back to their mother after she lit the house on fire with them inside,” Thomas said. “They took those kids. Why would they do that?”

The Sun reported that Hall was sharing loving social media updates about her children as early as April in a Facebook post that read, “My two little best friends They perfect to me. A bond that can never be broken.”

She also shared an update, according to the report, that indicated that her mental state could be questionable at best.

“In the beginning of the 2020 pandemic I found myself going back into depression,” she wrote in another post. “I was not able to work because my family needed me at home. Every month I had supervised probation office visits. I suffer from myofacial pain syndrome. PTSD always taps me on the shoulder and triggers my anxiety.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

