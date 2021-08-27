https://politicrossing.com/beware-the-covid-variant-called-tyranny/

The American history books once taught of a patriot named Patrick Henry. Patrick Henry was a founding father of American. Yes, the term founding father is a term that Google still finds worthy as they identify Henry as one. Patrick Henry was a man who stood up to the oppression of King George. In the second Virginia Convention in 1775, he proclaimed, “give me liberty or give me death.”

In days past, Patrick Henry was a symbol of the American spirit of freedom. His passion and his ability to communicate his desire for freedom are powerful words that continue to motivate bold and courageous leaders for the last 200 years.

Today it would be wise for patriot Americans who value freedom to pick up this sentiment again. The call that freedom is the most essential component of existence which brings life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Vaccine Manipulation:

President Joe Biden now declares that Americans who do not take the Covid19 vaccine are “not as smart as he thought they were” and that they (American citizens) are “a real problem.”

Many Americans believe in the vaccine, but they believe more in freedom. Donald Trump, the leader of the Republic Party, has also encouraged people to get the vaccine. The vaccine is not a Republican or Democrat issue, but how the vaccine is administered very much speaks to how the political leaders look at freedom.

Free Americans should believe that the Government should not be able to dictate the health decisions that an individual should make. They believe that they should have the ability to review facts and data and not be forced to decide on their health based on strawman arguments like you “if you care for your pet, you should get vaccinated.”

Maybe instead of shaming people or trying to bribe people into getting the vaccine, lawmakers should convince people on the merit of the issue and allow them to exercise their freedom to make the best choice for themselves and their country; after all, that is what freedom is about. Maybe President Biden could try to solve the real problem in the vaccine issue. He could do that by answering the questions that many Americans are still looking for as they analyze their decision about their own health. Answering any or all of the following questions would be a start:

Vaccine Questions About Covid19:

1. What are the top 3 risks that a person might experience with the Covid19 vaccine? Instead of answering this simple question, those that are in charge get offended when people seek good answers to health. It has been the history in America to outline the potential health hazards to people’s choices, such as a warning on a pack of cigarettes. But this concept seems foreign to those that would like to manipulate the public to make a decision without a choice – that just seems wrong.

2. Why does everyone need the vaccine, including those that already have had Covid19? This is an honest question and one that Senator Rand Paul has asked. There may be a case to be made for those who have had Covid19 to receive the vaccine, but it seems like no logical or rational person is making one.

3. Is there anyone who should not get the Covid19 vaccines? Health issues are very personal issues and often are different for people with different issues and demographics. There has been minimal talk in mainstream media about exceptions to the vaccine and more and more talk about how even babies should be getting the vaccine. John Hopkins recently misled their readers with a statement on their website about children getting the vaccine –

“Yes. Experts, including those at Johns Hopkins, believe that the benefits of being vaccinated for COVID-19 outweigh the risks. Although COVID-19 in children is usually milder than in adults, some kids can get very sick and have complications or long-lasting symptoms that affect their health and well-being. The virus can cause death in children, although this is rarer than for adults.”

Further, the CDC is now recommending the pregnant women, and new mothers who are breastfeeding should receive the vaccine. They state on the website,

These kinds of one-sided statements should be carefully read to consider the political biases of the organization. One has to wonder if they are really concerned about the health of the individual or the health of the whole. I would be very hesitant to recommend a trial vaccine to a pregnant woman when there have not been studies to show that no impact will be made on the mother of the child.

4. Where did Covid19 originate? An essential question in the vaccine conversation should be a consideration as to where Covid originated. If Covid19 originated in a lab as a way to kill off a part of the communist elderly in China, then that would dedicate who needs the vaccine.

The idea that a communist country was developing a method to kill off part of its population for population control should be considered and explored. American politicians on the left seem to forget that just a few years ago, communist China limited the number of babies that their people could have and would kill a child if it was born and was above the number that the Government dictated as acceptable. It is fair for the American population to wait to understand where Covid19 began before making health choices about their own health.

These questions and many more still deserve an answer. It is the responsibility of the leaders and press in a free country to answer the fair and honest questions of free people. Until those questions, millions of Americans will still cry out, “give me liberty, or give me the vaccine.” These Americans still choose freedom first.

