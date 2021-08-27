https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6129fb10bbafd42ff58a5a99
The US intelligence report on Covid-19 origins that didn’t rule out the possibility of it coming from a laboratory has nothing to do with science and is aimed at “scapegoating” Beijing, the Chinese Em…
A campaign rally for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was abruptly called off after a rowdy group of demonstrators crashed the event, with the PM’s Liberal Party saying it canceled the appearanc…
The Biden administration is ramping up its evacuation efforts from Afghanistan ahead of the August 31 deadline. Plus, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ ban on school mask mandates is overturned by a stat…
Sirhan Sirhan is the man who shot and killed Senator Robert F. Kennedy in 1968. He was tried and sentenced to death for the crime. Some years later, his sentence was commuted to life in prison. Now, a…