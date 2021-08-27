https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-admin-kills-1-isis-terrorist-in-response-to-isis-killing-13-u-s-soldiers-at-kabul-airport-report

Democrat President Joe Biden authorized a strike that killed one ISIS terrorist on Friday in response to ISIS murdering 13 U.S. service members in a terror attack yesterday at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“U.S. Central Command said the U.S. conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State member in Nangahar believed to be involved in planning attacks against the U.S. in Kabul,” the Associated Press reported. “The strike killed one individual, and spokesman Navy Capt. William Urban said they knew of no civilian casualties.”

The news comes after an ISIS terrorist wearing a suicide vest with 25 pounds of explosives detonated the vest at the Kabul airport yesterday amid evacuation flights out of the country. The bombing killed roughly 200 people and wounded countless others.

During a press conference on Friday, the Biden administration admitted that thousands of ISIS terrorists were freed from Bagram by the Taliban after U.S. forces pulled back from the area.

“How many ISIS-K prisoners were left at Bagram and are believed to have been released from the prison there, and why weren’t they removed before the U.S. pulled out, to some place like GITMO?” a reporter asked Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

“Well, I don’t know the exact number,” Kirby responded. “Clearly, it’s in the thousands when you consider both prisons, [because] both of them were taken over by the Taliban and emptied. But I couldn’t give you a precise figure.”

