A minor mission with minimal effectiveness was launched to “strike back” at ISIS-K for the bombing at the airport in Kabul. One ISIS “planner” — basically a middle manager — was killed in the strike which is being dubbed as retaliation for killing 13 Americans.

Mainstream media reports and the Pentagon are touting this as a huge blow to the terrorist organization and a demonstration of American power under Joe Biden. No, that is not a quote from a Babylon Bee story.

The story from the Associated Press reads like a propaganda piece from Communist China, though touting Biden’s decisive action and strong resolve instead of his buddy’s, Xi Jinping. Notice that they buried in paragraph seven the inconvenient note that they aren’t even sure the guy they blew up was involved in the attack.

Acting swiftly on President Joe Biden’s promise to retaliate for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, the U.S. military said it used a drone strike to kill a member of the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate Saturday.

The strike came amid what the White House called indications that IS planned to strike again as the U.S.-led evacuation from Kabul airport moved into its final days. Biden has set Tuesday as his deadline for completing the exit.

Biden authorized the drone strike and it was ordered by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet publicly announced.

The airstrike was launched from beyond Afghanistan less than 48 hours after the devastating Kabul attack that killed 13 Americans and scores of Afghans with just days left in a final U.S. withdrawal after 20 years of war. U.S. Central Command provided few details; it said it believed its strike killed no civilians.

The speed with which the U.S. military retaliated reflected its close monitoring of IS and years of experience in targeting extremists in remote parts of the world. But it also shows the limits of U.S. power to eliminate extremist threats, which some believe will have more freedom of movement in Afghanistan now that the Taliban is in power.

Central Command said the drone strike was conducted in Nangahar province against an IS member believed to be involved in planning attacks against the United States in Kabul. The strike killed one individual, spokesman Navy Capt. William Urban said.

It wasn’t clear if the targeted individual was involved directly in the Thursday suicide blast outside the gates of the Kabul airport, where crowds of Afghans were desperately trying to get in as part of the ongoing evacuation.

What the media and Pentagon still refuse to address is the undisputable reality for Americans stranded by the Biden regime. Estimates range from thousands to tens of thousands of citizens and close allies who desperately want to leave the Taliban-controlled nation but who have no means of doing so.

Their prospects are poor as Biden has refused to extend the deadline to remove military personnel by next Tuesday. Access to the airport is nonexistent. Meanwhile, the Biden regime is calling for help from other nations to extract those he’s leaving behind. As we reported earlier:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had her standard redirect-and-deflect press briefing today. One tidbit that is drawing some attention was her response to whether the White House would be able to guarantee all Americans and allies who want to leave will be able to leave Afghanistan.

“I don’t think we can guarantee” that all Americans who want to get out will get out of Afghanistan, she said.

This is a stark change from the semi-bold rhetoric the regime was using in previous days. That alone is infuriating, but it’s what she said afterwards that is absolutely shocking [emphasis added]:

“But what we can do is work toward — and this is what the President directed the Secretary of State — to continue diplomatic efforts with international partners to secure means for third country nationals, Afghans with visas who may be eligible for our programs, of course any American citizen who remains in country to leave the country even after the U.S. military presence ends.”

The Taliban is salivating over the Americans who are being left behind. They will have hostages for leverage and American “brides” to help them make Taliban babies. But Joe Biden launched an airstrike so media is fawning.

