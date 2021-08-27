https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/bill-oreilly-biden-afghanistan

President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan has been criticized from both sides of the political aisle as an utter disaster. But Bill O’Reilly joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Friday to share the one piece of “good news” that he believes has come from this failure: “Biden’s DONE.”

“There is good news in this story,” O’Reilly stated. “The good news is Biden’s done. All right, even though he’s going to be there physically, in the White House, he’s finished. His credibility is shot. He’s not coming back. He doesn’t have the energy to come back, or the creativity to come back, or the vision to come back,” he added.



“From the beginning of this incredible screwup in Afghanistan, the administration under Joe Biden has not done one thing that has worked. Keep that in mind. Nothing has worked. Because they didn’t plan it. There wasn’t anybody in charge who really knew the country. And so, when you have that level of incompetence, you’re going to go down. Now, every American knows that. And the ones that do play slight attention, know the [southern] border is a catastrophe. They know the woke culture is a catastrophe. They know the progressive left, the socialists, are a catastrophe. And you add it up, and what has the man done well?”

Bill and Glenn went on to discuss the absurdity of President Biden’s

threat to hunt down the ISIS-K terrorists following the attacks that killed and wounded U.S. service members and Afghan civilians in Kabul on Thursday.

